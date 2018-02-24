Lions club plans eye surgery for 90 in Babati

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Babati. About 90 people with visual impairment in Babati district, Manyara region are to undergo eye surgery, thanks to support from the Lions Club in collaboration with the Catholic Church.

The Babati Rural MP Vrajilal Jituson said 54 of the eye patients would undergo surgery before the end of this month while 36 others will have their eyes oprated next month.

He revealed this during an eye clinic organized by the Lions Club and the Catholic Church-run St. Margareth Hospital in Arusha at Magugu Township.

The two-day clinic attracted 744 people who had eye problems. Most of them were diabetic or suffered from high blood pressure besides visual impairments.

Mr. Jituson said next month's eye surgery will take place at the Mrara hospital in Babati, the Manyara regional headquarters.

"Besides the eye clinics and eye surgeries, the patients are also sensitized on how to avoid contracting diabetes and hypertension", the lawmaker said.

He added that clinical diagnosis had indicated that young people were now among those much affected by the two non-communicable diseases unlike in the past.