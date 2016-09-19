Lipumba now takes CUF leaders to court

By Deogratius Kamagi. @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Following allegations that they were involved in an attempt to kidnap the acting deputy secretary general and director of finance and economy of the Civic United Front (CUF), Mr Joram Bashange, three suspended senior officials of the party have opted to take the matter to court.

The accused are former CUF chairman Ibrahim Lipumba, Ms Madalena Sakaya and Abdul Kambaya.

The case is expected to be filed today against the interim party chairman, Mr Julius Mtatiro, who made the claims on Saturday during a press conference held at the party’s headquarters.

The decision was confirmed by the former CUF deputy director of information, Mr Kambaya, saying they want to find find out whether they are involved in the incident or not.

“We are determined to file the case against the claims that were made against us, basing on the fact that it is the only place where justice can be achieved, and this will be done from tomorrow (today)” he said

Earlier yesterday, the member of the party’s central committee Mr Shaban Kaswaka told press conference that the ongoing dramas are meant to injure the reputation that Prof Lipumba is having before the mainland CUF members.

He said, there was a secret agenda to divide the party into two parts naming the Secretary General Mr Sharif Hamad to be behind the move.

“Any move to take Prof Lipumba out of power will not be accepted at all, and recently there have been dirty games against him and the entire crew that is having positive mind about CUF,”

“The claims by Mr Mtatiro will be taken to the court so that he could have better chance to prove for all allegations he made against the three leaders,” he said

During his press conference, Mr Mtatiro asked police to take appropriate actions against the former Chairman and his gang, saying they are direct linked to the incident.