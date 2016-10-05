Lipumba sympathisers offer to mend rift

Dar es Salaam. Members of the Civic United Front (CUF) board of trustees, who sympathise with Ibrahim Lipumba over the party’s chairmanship have volunteered to reconcile professor with secretary-general Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad.

This was revealed after four members of the CUF board of trustees held a meeting at the party’s headquarters in Buguruni on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Mr Peter Malebo. Other members included Yohana Mbelwa, Amini Mrisha and Zakaria Kwangu. Speaking to reporters, Mr Malebo said the board was confident that it would reconcile the leaders. Meanwhile other board members in favour of Mr Hamad held a meeting in Zanzibar recently and said they wouldn’t recognise Prof Lipumba as the party’s chairman.