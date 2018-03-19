Liquidated banks’ depositors to receive their money this month

By Mnaku Mbani @mnaku28 mmbani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The disbursement of insured deposits for the five liquidated five community banks will commence at the end of this month, the Depository Insurance Board (DIB) has announced.

A BID statement said on Monday that the payments for depositors with Njombe Community Bank, Meru Community Bank, Kagera Farmers’ Cooperative Bank, Covenant Bank for Women and Efata Bank will start on 28th March this year.

In January this year, the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) cancelled licences for the five aforementioned banks and placed them under receivership.

The BoT said the lenders breached core capital rules.