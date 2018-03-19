Monday, March 19, 2018

Liquidated banks’ depositors to receive their money this month

In Summary

A BID statement said on Monday that the payments for depositors with Njombe Community Bank, Meru Community Bank, Kagera Farmers’ Cooperative Bank, Covenant Bank for Women and Efata Bank will start on 28th March this year.

Advertisement
By Mnaku Mbani @mnaku28 mmbani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The disbursement of insured deposits for the five liquidated five community banks will commence at the end of this month, the Depository Insurance Board (DIB) has announced.

A BID statement said on Monday that the payments for depositors with Njombe Community Bank, Meru Community Bank, Kagera Farmers’ Cooperative Bank, Covenant Bank for Women and Efata Bank will start on 28th March this year.

In January this year, the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) cancelled licences for the five aforementioned banks and placed them under receivership.

The BoT said the lenders breached core capital rules.

 


advertisement

In The Headlines

18 minutes ago

Magufuli unveils “dirty game” in industrial sugar imports

President John Magufuli has unveiled the findings of a government’s probe team on industrial

32 minutes ago

Tanzania Prime Minister pledges to address business challenges

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured members of the business community that the government

  • News
    $2 billion investment projects in offing  
  • News
    TZ is working on basic education for all youth  
  • News
    Govt urged to address cargo storage challenge  
  • News
    Govt exhorts Tanzanians to buy locally made products  