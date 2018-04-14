TLS elects new leader

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) has once again reiterated its concerns over the increasingly worrying assaults against its members and other human rights activists.

In that regard, the Society cited as a living example the near-fatal shooting of its out-going president Tundu Lissu, who was shot by hitherto unknown assailants in Dodoma on September 7 last year – and also the vandalism of offices of private advocates.

This latter includes the offices of the Immma Advocates in Dar es Salaam, which were apparently petrol-bombed, with some of their documents and other records carted away – also by ‘persons unknown’.

“We are much worried because no culprits – not even suspects – have been arrested so far in the two cases,” lamented Fatuma Karume, a partner with Immma Advocates.

Speaking at the start of the TLS annual general meeting in Arusha yesterday, Ms Karume revealed that the legal firm was yet to trace – let alone recover – the records which were taken by the raiders last year, adding that the ‘stolen’ records contain “vital information.”

The clearly outspoken practising lawyer also reiterated that TLS and human rights activists were yet to know the motive behind the multiple shooting of Mr Lissu. “We’re still in the dark on that tragic shooting,” she said, adding that the law body and its members have refused to be silenced by the attack on Lissu and any other person advocating the dispensation of justice.

TLS vice president Godwin Ngwilimi and two members of the society’s steering committee are among the partners of Immma Advocates.

He told the well-attended meeting at the Mt Meru Hotel that TLS members and their associates had raised Sh140 million for the treatment of Mr Lissu in Nairobi and Belgian hospitals.

Mr Lissu is a practising lawyer of formidable standing, and a member of Parliament for Singida East on the ticket of Opposition party, Chadema.

Ms Karume and Mr Ngwilimi are among the candidates who are in the race to succeed the hospitalised Lissu as TLS president at the elections slated to be held here today (Saturday).

Other contenders are Godwin Mwalongo and Godfrey Wasonga.

Also seeking to be elected as TLS vice president is Mr Rugemeleza Nshala, the sole candidate for the post.

The two-day meeting was opened by the Principal Judge, Ferdinand Wambali, who in his brief remarks stressed that “there is no turning back in the war against corruption!”

Outgoing TLS president Lissu sent a farewell message to members of the Society who are sitting in Arusha to elect a new secretariat.

In a 10-page statement from his Belgian hospital bed where he is receiving treatment following the attack – while attending a Parliamentary session in Dodoma – Mr Lissu thanked the TLS members for their support from ‘Day One’ when he was elected TLS president on March 18 last year.

He said that he strongly wished to see the harmonious relationships between the government and the Bar continue. But the relationships must be based on “sound principles of respect for legality, human rights and multiparty democratic values.