Lissu charged with sedition at Kisutu Court

By Citizen Reporter TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kisutu. The Chadema’s Chief Lawyer, Tundu Lissu, has been taken to Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court in Dar es Salaam and charged with sedition.

In the charges read on Monday against the outspoken politician before the Principal Resident Magistrate, Wilbard Mashauri, the court was told that Lissu uttered seditious statements against the government on July 17, in ufipa Street in Kinondoni District.

The court heard that the statements were aimed at creating hatred against the Government.

When required to agree or disagree over the charges by magistrate Mashauri, Lissu responded that he had never committed a criminal offence.

For now, the Prosecution has asked the court not to grant bail to Lissu while the defense wants the lawyer to be released on bail because it was his right.