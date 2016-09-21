Lissu fails to show up in court ‘again’

By Rosina John @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court has warned sureties of Singida East Member of Parliament Mr Tundu Lissu to ensure the accused appear in court whenever he is needed.

Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba warned Mr Ibrahim Ahmed and Mr Robert Katula said the court will take legal action against them if Mr Lissu fails to appear in court.

On Wednesday the court ordered Mr Lissu and his sureties to appear in the court today so as to explain why the court shouldn’t lift Mr Lissu’s bail for failing to appear in court.

However, Mr Lissu failed to appear in court yesterday. His sureties told the court that Mr lissu was outside the country for medical reasons. Magistrate Simba ordered the surities to make sure that Mr Lissu attends the court on October 1, when the case will be mentioned.

In the case, Mr Lissu is charged along with Mr Simon Mkina, an editor of a weekly tabloid “Mawio” and two others with publishing seditious publication in the newspaper of January 14 last year.