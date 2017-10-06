Lissu family faults investigation into MP’s shooting

By Deogratiuskamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The family of Singida East MP Tundu Lissu has expressed its dissatisfaction in the manner in which the government has been handling investigations on the attempt to assassinate the lawmaker.

Addressing members of the media on Thursday, Lissu’s brother Vincent Mughwai said they were not okay with the speed of investigations.

Mr Mughwai said a month had gone by since the incident occurred without any sound development save for ‘light’ statements on the matter from authorities.

“That is why we begged the government to allow independent investigators to handle the process... the family would be grateful if our requests were honoured,” he said, adding that so far they had not seen seriousness on the part of local investigators.

For his part, Mr Alute Mugwai, another brother of the MP who resides in Arusha, asked investigators seeking a statement from Lissu’s driver - who is currently receiving treatment in Nairobi - to follow him there instead of waiting for his arrival. In another development, the family said it had met with the minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, and Attorney General George Massaju concerning the possibility of independent investigations on the matter.

“We have been meeting with Bunge officals, Prof Kabudi and Massaju between Monday and today (Thursday) and we’re satisfied with the cooperation that we have received so far,” he said, revealing that the AG had already responded to the family’s letter which requested for independent investigators. Mr Alute noted, however, that he was yet to read the document as was addressed to Arusha.

“I will read it when I return to Arusha to know the government’s stand on our request,” said Mr Alute who is also an advocate.

Lissu’s brothers also expressed the family’s wish for the matter to be handled in an appropriate manner instead of being politicized.

“Politics should be shunned when dealing with this matter...we do wish to see him in good health so that he can resume his normal duties,” explained Mr Alute who, however, refused to divulge more details on their Monday meeting with officials from Parliament Office.

Meanwhile, Arusha Urban Member of Parliament Godbless Lema (Chadema) criticized the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for his recent remarks that the absence of Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu’s driver was derailing investigations into the shooting of the lawmaker. Mr Lema posted a video on his social media platforms, terming the IGP’s remarks as a ‘mockery’ to Mr Lissu, his family and Chadema supporters.