Lissu flown to Belgium for further treatment

By Ibrahim Yamola @ThecitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. The Singida East MP Mr Tundu Lissu (Chadema) on Saturday, January 6 left the Nairobi Hospital in Kenya for Belgium for further treatment.

Mr Lissu, who is also the president of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) left the hospital at around 8:30am accompanied by his wife Alicia Magabe.

He was escorted to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by his children Augustino, Edward, his relatives and various Chadema party leaders.

Mr Lissu was admitted at the hospital for four months after being shot multiple times on September 7, 2017 in Dodoma.

“I thank all the doctors from the Nairobi Hospital and the Dodoma Regional Hospital as well as the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of health Dr Mpoki Ulisubysia for saving my life,” said Mr Lissu when he was leaving the hospital in Nairobi on Saturday.

He added; “I am leaving for Belgium for further treatment. The fight will continue when I come back. Many thanks to Kenyans and the government of Kenya for providing me security while I was admitted at the hospital for four months.”

He further urged Chadema leaders who showed up at the airport-led by national Chairman Mr Freeman Mbowe - to continue fighting for the people.

Other party’s leaders who showed up at the airport to escort Mr Lissu include Susan Kiwanga MP for Mlimba, Godbless Lema MP for Arusha, John Heche MP for Tarime Rural, Rose Kamili (special seats MP) and Anna Gideria (special seats MP).

Meanwhile, Chadema secretary general Dr Vicent Mashinji revealed that Chadema and the TLS will pay the hospital bills for Mr Lissu’s treatment in abroad.