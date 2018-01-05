Lissu holds first press conference after attack

Dar es Salaam. Tundu Lissu has hold a press conference for the first time today, Saturday January 05, in Nairobi since he was attacked by gunmen in September in Dodoma.

Mr Lissu who was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital on September 8, 2017 after an attempted assassination told reporters in Nairobi that he believes the attack was politically motivated.

“The attempt in my life was a political assassination pure and simple. I am not a businessman that I might have stolen something from someone and I don’t fight in bars,” he said.

Mr Lissu did not say who, he thinks, sent the gunmen, who have not yet been apprehended, but said apart from politics, he did not have enemies in other areas, who could make an attempt on his life.

Narrating how the attack happened, Mr Lissu said the vehicle carrying the gunman trailed him in the morning of September 7, 2018 when he was going to Parliament to attend the session.

When he left after the morning session, they continued to follow him from Parliament to his home and opened fire on his vehicle upon arrival at his house.

“About 38 bullets were sprayed on the car that I was in and 16 bullets of them hit me. Half of them remained in the body. But I thank God that the Dodoma and Nairobi hospital doctors were able to remove seven bullets. One will remain in my body because it is too dangerous to remove it,” Mr Lissu told reporters.

He said in Dodoma he was staying at a government’s house compound in his capacity as the Opposition’s Chief whip.

“But that day the police officers who usually man the gates of the compound were not in sight. The area has CCTV that seems to have not been functioning that day,” he added.

Mr Lissu also said that he was concerned by the fact that he and his driver, who are primary witnesses in his attack, have not yet been questioned by the police over the incident.

“The Parliament has also not released any single cent as cost to my treatment despite being obliged to do so by the law,” Mr Lissu noted.