Lissu leaves Nairobi hospital

Dar es Salaam. Singida North MP, Tundu Lissu has left the Nairobi Hospital, today, January 5, where he had been admitted for nearly four months, Kenya’s KTN TV Station has reported.

Mr Lissu, who was evacuated to Kenya, after an assassination attempt in Dodoma in September last year, is expected to travel outside the country for further treatment.

Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe said last week that Lissu would be sent to an unnamed European country for further treatment.

According to reports Mr Lissu is expected to hold a press conference later today.

Mr Lissu was shot multiple times on September 7, 2017 at his house as he was arriving from a parliamentary session. His assailants have never been apprehended.

More to follow