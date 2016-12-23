Lissu questioned over torture chamber claim

Dar es Salaam. Singida East MP and Chadema legal affairs director Tundu Lissu was yesterday summoned to the police for interrogation over his recent remarks he made during a press conference on the disappearance of Chadema national chairman aide Ben Saanane.

The party’s advocate Peter Kibatala yesterday told this reporter that Mr Lissu was summoned to the Dar es Salaam Central Police Station since Wednesday, but reported yesterday.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) we were in court for his other case and he couldn’t make it to the police. He had to report today (yesterday) and he is there with advocate Fred Kihwelu. He has been summoned for his recent press conference on Ben Saanane,” said Mr Kibatala.

Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Deputy Commander Hezron Gyimbi said the MP arrived at the Central Police Station at 8.30am for interrogation about the accusations he made on social media.

Mr Gyimbi said the MP was interrogated for four hours and he was out on bail, but was required to go to the police station anytime the Police Force needed him for further interrogation. “It’s true that Mr Lissu was arrested today (yesterday) morning and was interrogated from 8.30am to 12 noon, while escorted by his lawyer Kiwelo and now he is out on bail,” said Mr Gyimbi.

He noted that Mr Lissu had claimed on social media that the government had established a special force unit in Dar es Salaam to torture people. Mr Gyimbi said the Police Force demanded Mr Lissu to prove his allegations by pointing out, where exactly that special force unit was and if he had any evidence of any person, who was arrested and tortured.

Mr Lissu’s lawyer Kiwelo also confirmed that his client was asked to report to the Central Police Station for interrogation over the press conference he held on December 14 about the disappearance of Mr Saanane

On Wednesday last week, Mr Lissu told reporters that the last time Mr Saanane, who is an aide of the party’s national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, communicated with his boss was on November 14 and went missing since then.

“Before his disappearance, Mr Saanane received several death threats, which he reported to the police,” Mr Lissu added. He said the safety and security of Tanzanians was the government’s responsibility, adding that the relevant authorities owed the nation an explanation.

“If the government is holding him it should say so and why he has not been charged with any offence. If he’s not in custody, the government should establish, who were the last people Mr Saanane communicated with by telephone before he disappeared. The government has the resources and ability to do this,” he stressed.

Mr Lissu also told the press conference that the opposition party had credible information that the government had set up two “torture dungeons” in Mikocheni and Oysterbay in the city.