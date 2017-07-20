Lissu refuses to leave court to thwart ‘plot’ to arrest him

By The Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma/Ruvuma/Dar. Singida East MP and Chadema legal affairs director Tundu Lissu refused to leave the Dodoma District Court for over three hours to avoid being arrested by the police.

Mr Lissu, who was representing teachers in a dispute with their trade union body, claimed he was called by his wife on Wednesday and told plainclothes, who went to his Dar es Salaam resident to arrest him.

The outspoken politician said they wanted to arrest him because he criticised President John Magufuli for his policies during a press conference he held two days ago. “After they were informed of my absence, they must have communicated with their Dodoma colleagues, while (I was) in court about an hour ago. I was informed that there were police officers waiting for me outside the courtroom,” wrote Mr Lissu in his Facebook account.

He added, “They’ll pounce on me the moment I step outside the courtroom.”

Mr Lissu claimed the police intended to transport him to Dar es Salaam just like they did on previous occasions.

“It’s almost certain I’ll be incarcerated in police custody as it has happened so often in the past one year,” he added.

Mr Lissu finally left the court at about 5pm after Dodoma regional police commander Lazaro Mambosasa went to the court and told him they weren’t after him.

“It isn’t true we have neither issued any arrest warrant nor received orders from anyone to arrest Mr Lissu,” the RPC told reporters, who had gathered outside the court. On Monday, Mr Lissu appealed to the international community to suspend financial support to President Magufuli’s administration as part of efforts to press for respect of the principles of democracy, the rule of law and human rights.

Mr Lissu said Chadema was concerned about the extent of violations of the rule of law, human rights and separation of powers in such a way that the Parliament and the Judiciary were no longer executing their duties as stipulated in the Constitution. “Development partners providing money to President Magufuli’s leadership should suspend it because it is the same money used to suppress democracy in the country,” he noted. However, his remarks drew some reactions from various critics. The government through the director of Information Services, Dr Hassan Abbas, was dismayed at the remarks.

He said the claims showed the legislator was mixing democratic rights, which he was also enjoying and obligations, which every Tanzanian or any other national in the world was required to fulfil.

Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT)-Wazalendo Zitto Kabwe also criticised Mr Lissu.

Mr Kabwe wrote on his twitter account that although Tanzania was in a bad democratic state, cutting aid would have adverse effects on ordinary Tanzanians.

“I have written that Tanzania is going through a difficulty time, when it comes to democracy. Foreigners wouldn’t change that. We are the ones to change the situation,” wrote Mr Kabwe.

ADC called Chadema leaders to come out open and clarify whether Mr Lissu’s remarks was the party’s stand. Speaking during a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday ADC secretary-general Doyo Hassan said Mr Lissu’s plea to the donors would hurt Tanzanians, if implemented.

“if it isn’t Chadema stand Mr Lissu should apologize to Tanzanians for his remarks; Chadema shouldn’t let its ‘fight’ with the ruling CCM harm normal Tanzanians,” said Mr Doyo.