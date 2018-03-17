Lissu’s return home uncertain: family

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The family of the hospitalised Chadema lawmaker Tundu Lissu (pictured) says his return to the country was still uncertain even after this week’s operation on his joints.

“It is his doctors who have to tell us when to release him. For now I can’t say when,” said Alute Mughwai, the elder brother of the firebrand opposition politician here on Thursday.

He told reporters that his young brother, who suffered near fatal gun shots during a mysterious attack in Dodoma on September 7, may need more time to recover in a Belgian hospital.

Mr Mughwai, who is a prominent advocate like his young brother, reiterated his call to well-wishers to contribute money to cover for the treatment of his young brother as it was likely he would spend more time in hospital.

Mr Lissu, an MP for Singida East on Chadema ticket and the Opposition Chief Whip in Union Parliament, was flown to Belgium on January 6 for specialised surgeries from the Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted since the attack.

He went through the 19th surgery early this week at Leuven University Hospital at Gasthuisberg in Belgium, according to his elder brother.

The injured legislator, who was shot several times near his residence in Dodoma in broad daylight while attending the Parliamentary session there, has been undergoing surgeries aimed to speed up his recovery.

Ever since the shock attack, Chadema has been soliciting for funds to cover the treatment costs.

Mr Lissu is also reported to have opened an account in Belgium where the funds can be channeled.

Mr Mughwai added that the family was not aware of any progress made in the investigations on the assault of his young brother who was also the President of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS).

“The police promised us that investigations were underway. But it has already taken time before any sign of the culprits being apprehended”, he said, noting that they were praying one day justice would prevail.