Live wires allegedly kill Standard 2 pupil

Tarime. Standard Two pupil is allegedly killed by live electrical wires on Monday.

Karebu Chacha, 10, from Mapinduzi Primary School in Sabasaba Ward dies after being hit by live electrical cables on his way to Rebu Market as confirmed by Tarime/Rorya Regional Commissioner Andrew Satta.

According to the deceased’s father, Mr William Chacha, the incident occurred on Sunday at 6pm along Samaritani Street.

He said the area is notorious for electric wires dangling from trees. He strongly believes that his son must have been electrocuted by electric wires that can hardly be seen in dim light.

An eyewitness, Mr Karebu Wasonga, said Chacha died after he was hit by live electric wires on his shoulder.

He said no one made an attempt to save the boy’s life as it was raining.

“I saw him walking in the rain with another boy before he was hit,” he narrated.

Samaritani councillor Steven Mseti said the police transported his body to Tarime District Hospital mortuary.