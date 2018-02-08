Livestock experts urged to set up donkey meat plant

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The Government has advised livestock experts in Longido District, Arusha Region, to find investors who would construct an industry for donkey meat, which currently has a lucrative market in China.

The Permanent Secretary in the Office of Prime Minister, Prof Faustini Kamuzora made the call on Wednesday when he visited the district, which has a big number of donkeys that are mainly used for carrying heavy loads.

Prof Kamzora is still in the region to make a follow-up on the implementation of the construction of livestock markets under the funding of the office through the Marketing Infrastructure, Value Addition and Rural Support Programme (MIVARF).

He reiterated that the donkey meat was more marketable than cattle meat.

"As livestock officials, I need you to ensure that there is a donkey meat market that will be a good opportunity of helping reduce poverty among the pastoralists. So, you have to use this opportunity to find investors in a donkey meat plant," he said.

Prof Kamuzora also called upon the district administration to make more efforts in establishing donkey reproduction farms for the meat business as the district has a big number of the animals, reaching to over 15,000.

Prof Kamzora also advised the district administration to cooperate with the private sector to run a livestock auction including a new international cattle meat market located at Eworendeke Village in Kimokouwa Ward, Longido Division, near Namanga, bordering with Kenya.