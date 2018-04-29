Livestock officer takes own life

By TwaladSalum @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Misungwi. The livestock officer for Nyamagana District in Mwanza Region, Michael Fundo (57), has committed suicide.

Mr Fundo allegedly took poison before hanging himself in his home’s cowshed in Misungwi District.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander Ahmed Msangi confirmed the incident, saying the late Fundo lived a depressed life due to marital problems.

A member of the deceased’s family, who spoke to MCL Digital, said for a couple of months, Mr Fundo and his wife had been sleeping in separate rooms after their differences escalated.

“After taking poison, he thought it was delaying his departure so he decided to hang himself using a piece of rope,” said the RPC.

Mr Msangi was an employee for the Nyamagana Municipal Council. However, he was stationed in the nearby district of Misungwi.

John Anthony (23), who worked as house boy for the late Fundo, said before taking his own life, his boss made some strange decisions.

“He started making an account of money for the Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (Sacco) for which he was the treasurer,” explained John Anthony.

He said after putting the money aside, he directed that it (the money) and all the documents be handed over to fellow Sacco members.

“He also wrote a will, detailing how his fortune should be distributed,” said John.