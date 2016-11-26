Loans body blamed for lack of better debt repayment system

Mbarouk- Tabora

Although beneficiaries have the obligation to repay their loans, the Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (HESLB) should make analytical assessment and establish the factors that have made most loan beneficiaries fail to repay.

Based on such an assessment, the government should underline proper plans of addressing the issue instead of enforcing laws to loan beneficiaries, who are victims of poor and political motivated government plans such as the higher education plan of enrolling many university students without having workable plans to expand the job market.

The HESLB’s failure to recover Sh239.3 billion should be accounted as unaccountability of the country’s higher education system and the government should take further steps to modify the education system by laying emphasis on vocational education to curb the job crisis.

Joseph Patrick-Mtwara

Tanzanians should support President John Magufuli’s initiatives to reform the education system by serving loans owed by HESLB. Employers in the informal sector should help the government collect the money by deducting the same in a specified period of time.

However, the HESLB should make a follow-up to those self-employed and ensure the money is collected to build HESLB’s capacity to serve poor students requiring government assistance.

Amina Abdallah-DSM

HESLB should first ensure the list of debtors is correct because some of those included on the list have been complaining to have wrongly been short-listed because they had already cleared their debts.

But, debtors should cooperate with HESLB to repay their debts. HESLB should stand firm even if it means taking legal action against debtors.

Dismas K–Dar

How will other financial institutions do to ensure their debtors? All three - debtors, HESLB and employers should be blamed for this. Debtors should understand that it is their duty to repay the money so that it can also help new students to pursue further studies. It is a shame that one must be threatened to repay his or her debt.

But employers should again be blamed…if they manage to collect social security funds, why do they fail to facilitate employees’ loans?