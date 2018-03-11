Local drivers want law to secure jobs

By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

The Independent Truck Drivers Association (ITDA) has asked the government to come up with a law that would protect employment of locals.

The request was made during the Annual General Meeting of the association, which aimed at discussing various issues including the assurance of their employment.

During their meeting, the drivers complained that foreign drivers were taking up jobs of clearing vehicles by driving from Dar Port to their countries leaving Tanzanian drivers jobless.

One Peter Mhina complained that it was now normal to find vehicles from Dar Port being driven by drivers from the countries of destination.

He said the existing situation did not protect their jobs, hence the need for a legislation to give them protection.

“Things are tough at the port. Only foreigners get these chances, locals are left out,” observed Mr Mhina.

ITDA chairman Jimmy Mwalugelo admitted to the existence of the challenge, adding that they were consulting with the government over the matter.

However, the ITDA leader said the situation was a result of an agreement between Tanzania and other member states of the East African Community and that it was important to respect that.

“We cannot breach Protocol Agreement no. 13 that enables our counterparts to seize up forward and clearing driving jobs,” said Mr Mwalugelo.

To find a solution to the problem, he said it was important for the government to enact a law that would direct that all vehicles from Dar Port must be driven by locals.