Local govt officials challenged to keep proper records

Dodoma. Poor record management and absence of key statistics in some public offices have been cited as factors disrupting the government’s plans in addressing socio-economic challenges.

This was said on Tuesday by deputy permanent secretary in the Prime minister’s Office (Regional Administration and Local government) Education Bernard Makali.

He was opening a three-day-workshop aimed at imparting knowledge among district officials on how Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) could be achieved in their respective locations.

“It is a pity that most municipalities fail to keep important data that can help the government in planning and budgeting,” he said.

Mr Makali challenged workshop participants to use the knowledge gained to execute various projects in their areas of jurisdiction.

He noted that Tanzania did not perform well during implementation of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) due lack of awareness and commitment among public officials.

The workshop organised by the Ministry of Finance and Planning in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s office, attracted at least 70 social welfare officers and economists from the Central Zone.

One of the workshop facilitators, Dr Wilhelm Ngasa, from the University of Dar es Salaam’s Department of Economics said district officials were key figures at fostering the implementation of SDGs.