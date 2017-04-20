Local govt short of 106,000 workers, CAG report shows

By By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Local Government Authorities (LGAs) across the country have a shortage of 106,426 members of staff (equivalent to 30 per cent), the 2015/16 Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report reveals.

The report, which was released by Prof Mussa Assad last week, indicates that 126 audited LGAs have 243,548 employees, but the demand is as high as 349,974 employees.

According to the report, staff insufficiency has generally impacted on LGAs’ general performance and the LGAs have experienced poor service delivery, a heavy workload and demoralisation of employees, with health, agriculture and education named the most affected sectors.

This means the government has not made significant efforts to reduce staff shortages in various sectors as 71,803 shortages (equivalent to 22 per cent) were recorded in 117 LGAs during the 2014/15 audit.

Extreme cases on the list with their respective turnover rate are Chunya District Council (63 per cent), followed by Newala District Council (58 per cent), Kasulu District Council (56 per cent), Tunduru District Council (55 per cent), Nkasi District Council (54 per cent) and Karatu District Council (51 per cent).

Others with an alarming shortage of staff are the newly established LGAs - Itigi District Council (64 per cent), Mlele District Council (58 per cent), Chemba District Council (56 per cent), Busokelo District Council (52 per cent), Buchosa District Council (50 per cent), Nanyamba District Council (44 per cent), Uvinza District Council (43 per cent), Itilima District Council (42 per cent) and Nsimbo District Council (40 per cent). “The 30 per cent-shortage is still high compared to requirements. In circumstances, my emphasis is that my previous recommendations should be considered,” reads part of the report.

Prof Assad recommended the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government to take issues of planning for employees’ retention strategy to another height to minimise demoralisation of employees.