Local govts ‘fail to spend Sh340 billion’ on development

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Local Government Authorities (LGAs) did not spend a total of Sh347.517 billion that was allocated for projects in the 2016/17 fiscal year, a recent audit report by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) shows.

The report shows that Sh265.056 billion, which is equivalent to 33 per cent of Sh796.709 billion budgeted to 185 LGAs for implementation of capital development projects, remained unspent as to June 30, 2017.

As of June 30, last year, the CAG report shows that 76 audited LGAs were found with unspent funds totalling Sh82.461 billion, an equivalent of 63 per cent of Sh130.685 billion set aside for implementing planned development projects and activities.

The CAG report indicated that while Sh531.653 billion (67 per cent) of the money intended to implement capital development projects was spent, Sh48.473 billion equivalent to 33 per cent was not spent.

The unspent amount for the capital development projects declined by 3 per cent as compared to Sh212.934 billion, equal to 36 per cent of the Sh584.418 billion that was unspent during the 2015/16.

According to the report, it was during the 2014/15 fiscal year when Sh80.874 billion, which is the equivalent of 14 per cent, that remained unspent out of Sh582.208 billion available for implementing the capital development projects, which was a recent record. Furthermore, the CAG report shows that 157 LGAs remained with Sh186.593 billion in 2013/2014 out of Sh718. 749 billion which is equivalent to 26 per cent.

“The percentage of unspent amount of funds set for development projects, programmes and activities ranged between 52 per cent and 92 per cent, thus making unspent funds available for the projects reaches an average of 63 per cent,” he said, adding.

“This could be because of the absence of effective project planning and implementation or late release of funds by Treasury.”

The CAG says the unspent balance implies that some of activities were either partially implemented or not implemented at all making realization of anticipated outcome a dream.

The CAG urged the LGAs to implement all activities as per plan; prepare action plans for utilization of unspent funds; to implement and complete the rolled-over activities and re-budget to accommodate price changes that might have occurred due to inflation.