Local investor seeks full govt support

By Bertha Ismail @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A local investor based here has appealed for full support from the government.

Mr Philemon Mollel, the managing director of Monaban Trading Company has said local investors would reduce create more employment opprtunity for the youth if they are given the necessary assistance by the authorities.

Briefing the visiting Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa at the National Milling Corporation (NMC) kilns which have been leased to his firm, the businessman said local companies would also enable the government to collect more taxes.

Mr Mollel, popularly known as Monaban, said he was in full support of the industrialisation drive by President John Magufuli but was of the opinion that it would only succeed once the local players were fully involved and given preference.

“We should not overlook the Tanzanians in reviving our industries and in fact, they should be given priority,” he said, citing his case where his firm was licensed to run on condition that he rehabilitated the worn out machines and buildings.

He said he had spent billions of shillings to undertake massive rehabilitation of the structures as well as installing new machines for grain milling, sunflower processing and baking since the facility in Arusha was leased to him in 2007.

He informed the PM, currently on an eight-day tour of Arusha Region that he was planning to install more machinery for bottling clean drinking water and juice. Monaban Trading Company currently employs about 600 people.

He reiterated his earlier plea to the government to sell him the facility so that he could inject more capital into for expansion which, according to him, would go alongside establishing small scale processing industries for a variety of agricultural produce.

This would enable the company to employ more people, increase production, pay more taxes to the government as well as assure the farmers of a reliable market for their produce, he added.

In response, the Premier said the government was in full support of the oft repeated demands by the local investor, noting that it was keen on assisting indigenous Tanzanians to play an active role in the industrialisation drive.

However, he stressed, the government was more interested in investors who have enough capital and technology to revive the dormant industries and establish the new ones. He hinted that the government would consider the application, though admitting that negotiations could take some time.

A few years ago Mr Mollel, was quoted expressing his deep concern over delays to have his application to possess the NMC mills, which he attributed to smear campaign by his business rivals.