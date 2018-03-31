Local miners find a heroine

By George Sembony @TheCitizen newsi@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Tanzania Women Miners Association (Tawoma) chairperson Eunice Negele, a small-scale miner in Handeni, has, since 1997, when the association was formed, dedicated her life to seeing the integration of artisanal miners into mainstream legal mining activities.

This is a part from the main goal of ensuring more women participate in mining activities dominated by men.

However, despite securing some achievements, the formalization of the Artisanal and Small-scale Miners (ASM) could still be a distant dream if the several challenges that hinder the process are not resolved.

A study conducted by Tanzania consultancy firm, MTL Consulting Company, which was commissioned by Tawoma uncovered a number of challenges and made recommendations that should be taken to remove hitches towards formalization.

Presenting the findings at a Public Private Partnership (PPP) dialogue on formalization of Artisanal Miners in Morogoro, MTL director John Bosco Tindyebwa said that some of the challenges include introducing online mining license application procedures, which he said were intricate to most artisanal miners.

“How many artisanal miners have the knowledge to deal with such procedures? How many even access computers and browse the internet?’ asked Tindyebwa, adding that for large scale miners such a requirement was not a problem at all.

Other challenges are an increase in the number and rates of tax and payments for small-scale miners which tempt them to skip such procedures and conduct illegal mining that is risky.

Tindyebwa pointed out that ASMs have not yet been reached by provision of technical exploration and marketing information services. “If we want to integrate them, we must find ways of providing them with extension services in mining exploration, processing, trade and availability of credit,’ he said.

Other challenges include a Mining Act that does not have a clear approach on how to tackle compensation issues for surface land owners when it comes to small scale miners and lack of access to financial services.

He said there were still so many barriers such as the requirement of a financial write up. “How does the State Mining Corporation (Stamico) assist the artisanal miner to prepare a financial document and send it to the bank?” he asked.

He suggested a review of the Mining Act to address issues of compensation and resettlement for Primary Mining Licenses (PML).

He further suggested a decentralization of the Mining Sector as regards to ASMs.

“We cannot help ASMs if the institutions that are supposed to assist them are not integrated,” he said.

Other challenges are lack of reliable markets and knowledge on minerals, which he said were a hindrance to the development of artisanal miners.

He suggested a move towards value addition, saying Tanzania or artisanal miners could not hope to gain much from mining and minerals if it continued to export raw minerals and creating employment where they are being exported.