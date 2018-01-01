Locals outnumber foreign visitors

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. More domestic tourists now visit Serengeti, Arusha and Mkomazi national parks compared to foreigners, latest statistics show.

Foreign visitors used to comprise the majority of tourists visiting the national parks and bringing in the much needed foreign currency, but the trend seems to be changing in most national parks in the Northern tourism circuit.

However, at Kilimanjaro National Park (Kinapa), foreign visitors are still the majority, statistics indicate.

During the past 16 years, Serengeti, the oldest and until recently the largest game sanctuary under Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa), was visited by a total of 4.7 million tourists.

Out of them, 2,290,816 were nonresidents while 2,433,167 were local Tanzanians and citizens from East African Community (EAC) member countries who also fall under the category of domestic tourists.

Resident tourists who visited Serengeti during the period would increase by 23,271 if the expatriates working within the country were included, according to statistics made available to The Citizen.

Mkomazi, the park which was gazetted in 2008, recorded a total of 13,433 visitors from 2009/2010 to 2016/2017, of whom 8,445 were locals and 4,988 from abroad.

At Arusha National Park (Anapa), statistics also indicate that domestic tourists having an edge over their foreign counterparts although too close, thanks to the park’s proximity to the much visited Arusha city and awareness of its residents.

Between 2010/2011 and 2016/2017, the park whose attractions include the crater lakes on the slopes of Mount Meru, attracted 236,039 residents and 218,986 foreign tourists.

“The trend of tourist arrivals is good. Domestic tourism pace is not big but as we publicise our attractions, the figures have been going up,” said Ms Neema Philipo, the head of tourism section at Anapa.

The figures are different for Kinapa where resident tourists constituted only six per cent of the 483,047 visitors recorded in the last ten years (2007/2008 to 2016/2017).

“On average 94 per cent of our guests are non-residents with only six per cent residents,” said the tourism officer Herman Mtei, adding that most of the tourists heading to Kilimanjaro were mountain climbers.

The highest number of tourists recorded was during 2011/2012 when the park recorded 57,456 visitors followed by 55,351 (2012/2013), 52,696 (2010/2011) and 51,287 in 2013/2014.

Lake Manyara National Park is another game sanctuary under Tanzania National Park Authority where the number of foreign tourists outnumbered the locals by a big margin. During 2016/2017, for instance, out of a total of 134,045 visitors, 107,689 were non-residents.

Despite the number of locals visiting some parks being higher than foreign tourists over the past decade, there were more non-resident tourists in both Serengeti and Arusha NPs during 2016/2017.