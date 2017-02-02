Low fish production will affect processing factories, says RC

Kigoma. Lake Tanganyika cannot produce enough yields for fish processing factories, regional Commissioner Emmanuel Maganga has said.

The regional boss told The Citizen on Moday that the lake had large bedrocks that are not friendly to large ships.

He noted that fishing by using canoes and boats could not meet the demand of the factories.

Mr Maganga said the lake was formed through volcanic activities.

“The government had good intention to set up fish processing factories but it should think twice about the move,” he said.