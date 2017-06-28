Lowassa: I’m innocent, this is what I told police

By Louis Columbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa was yesterday questioned for four hours by police on suspicion of making seditious remarks.

Mr Lowassa, who is also a member of Chadema’s Central Committee, was grilled at police headquarters in Dar es Salaam before he was released on police bond.

The 2015 presidential candidate was accused of making seditious remarks when addressing Muslim clerics during an iftar hosted by Ukonga MP Mwita Waitara last Saturday.

Mr Lowassa told reporters later yesterday at his home in Masaki, Dar es Salaam, that there was nothing wrong with police questioning him, but added that what he said last weekend should not be used to justify the suppression of democracy.

“Police have the right to establish the truth about anything they are suspicious of. I used the platform to give my views, and the media should evaluate what I said and judge whether the remarks were seditious,” he said.

Earlier, one of Mr Lowassa’s lawyers, Mr Peter Kibatala, told reporters that his client had been directed to report at police headquarters again on Thursday afternoon. Other lawyers who accompanied Mr Lowassa to the grilling session were Mr Lawrence Masha and Mr John Mallya. The entourage also included Mr Lowassa’s wife Regina, son Fred, Chadema secretary-general Vincent Mashinji and party cadres Khamis Mgeja and John Guninita.

Dr Mashinji said there was nothing seditious with what Mr Lowassa said recently.

“He was speaking about good governance and human rights. Saying that there are people who have been detained for four years without trial is not sedition...it’s a fact. The principles of good governance should be respected and people allowed to enjoy their rights in line with the law,” he said.

Sheikh Kitumba, who attended last weekend’s iftar, said Tanzanian Muslim clerics opposed terrorism in all its forms, adding that they supported Mr Lowassa because he had been advocating peace and security in the country. “We support President Magufuli’s efforts to restore people’s rights in the country. We hope that the time will come when people who are innocent will no longer be victimised,” he said.

Mr Lowassa was summoned by police a few days after Chadema leaders were arrested in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Iringa regions. They include mayors Boniface Jacob and Calist Lazaro, of Ubungo and Arusha, respectively, who were detained over alleged illegal assembly.

Mr Lowassa last said last weekend that Chadema would not tolerate the tendency of district and regional commissioners to order police to detain opposition leaders for 48 hours without charge, adding that the party’s central committee would meet soon to discuss the matter.

Mr Lowassa, who defected to the Opposition a few months before the 2015 General Election, said leaders should operate within the law.

“Police should not be used by politicians. They should adhere to the country’s constitution when discharging their duties...arbitrary arrests are tarnishing the country’s image,” he said.

He also demanded the lifting of the ban on political rallies, saying it was unconstitutional.