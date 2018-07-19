Lowassa, Zitto hold talks on Tanzania political climate

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Former Prime Minister, Mr Edward Lowassa, has met ACT-Wazalendo Party Leader Mr Zitto Kabwe in Dar es Salaam City today.

According to Mr Lowassa’s spokesman, Mr Aboubakary Liongo, the two opposition leaders met in the former PM’s office to discuss about the current political climate and the role of the opposition in supporting the nation’s development agenda. Mr Lowassa joined the opposition in 2015 and ran for presidency under Chadema.

The image of the two during the meeting has been circulating on various social media chat groups but no further details of what transpired has been forthcoming. But when contacted, Zitto said: “The electoral fraud happening in these by elections are worrying and clear signs of what we will face in 2020.



"As opposition and other democracy stakeholders this is the time to craft a formidable united front to resist any further erosion of our democracy and stop the speedy move to authoritarianism. Our party is already in discussions with other parties for that purpose.”

ACT-Wazalendo and Chadema are currently holding behind the scene talks for opposition unity to counter what they say is state-backed repression of their parties and an onslaught on democracy.

The two political parties have contemplated supporting each other’s candidates in the Buyungu parliamentary by-election and also in 79 civic wards scheduled for August 12, 2018.