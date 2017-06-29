Lowassa directed to report again to DCI’s office July 13

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The police have allowed former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa to return home after interrogation yesterday, but report again to the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI)’s office on July 13.

The Chadema presidential candidate during the 2015 General Election reported at the police headquarters on Thursday after he was summoned to report to the DCI’s office for questioning on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Mr Lowassa's advocate Peter Kibatala said there were issues to be finalised with the DCI’s office, so Mr Lowassa had been directed to report again next month.

For his part, Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe queried why the party's central committee member wasn't informed of that before. “In an environment where good governance is practised, there was a need to respect each other. Mr Lowassa isn't a bandit, he is a former senior government official, the country's ex-Prime Minister. They could have told him to report on July 13 instead of today," he said.