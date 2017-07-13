Lowassa reports to police headquarters

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa arrives at the police headquarters for interrogation as he was ordered by the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Mr Robert Boazi.

Mr Lowassa arrived at the police headquarters at around 9 am accompanied by his lawyer Mr Peter Kibatala and some other Chadema members and supporters including Mr Khamis Mngeja.

This is the third time the former Prime Minister, who defected to the opposition shortly before the 2015 general election, is reporting to the police headquarters.

Mr Lowassa, who was the opposition coalition (Ukawa) flag bearer in the 2015 presidential election, was grilled for over four hours on June 27.

He was grilled for allegedly making seditious remarks. He was then released on police bond and was directed to report again on June 29.

However, upon reporting to the police he was ordered to report back today as the police were still collecting information.