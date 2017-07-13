Thursday, July 13, 2017

Lowassa to report to police headquarters

 

On that day, he was questioned for four hours for allegedly making seditious remarks. He was then released on police bond and was directed to report again on June 29, when he was told that the DCI was still working on information collected during the questioning. 

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa is expected to report to the police headquarters today as he was directed by Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Robert Boaz. Mr Lowassa was summoned at the police headquarters on June 27.

Therefore, he was directed to report to the DCI today. “Therefore, his fate will be known on July 13 this year after reporting to the police headquarters,” his lawyer Peter Kibatala was quoted briefing reporters. Mr Lowassa is accused of making inflammatory remarks, when addressing Muslim clerics during an Iftar hosted by Ukonga MP Mwita Waitara last month

