Lucky Vincent case for hearing tomorrow

By Mosses Mashalla @ TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The sixth witness for the state will on Monday start to testify in a case facing the owner of Lucky Vincent School, Innocent Moshi over last year's road accident, which claimed the lives of 35 pupils and officials.

The witness (name withheld) could not turn up on July 3rd during the hearing of the case which has raged for the last couple of months over alleged role of the school management over the tragedy.

Already five witnesses on the part of the state have testified. They include a senior official of the Surface and Marine Transport Authority (Sumatra) Allen Mwanri and the former Arusha manager of the Zanzibar Insurance Company, Mohammed Matumla.

Others are the former traffic police commandant for Arusha region Nuru Suleiman, a labour officer with the regional office Wilfred Mdumi and corporal Hamad of the traffic police in Karatu.

The state attorney Kalill Nuda told the Resident Magistrate Niku Mwakatobe that the witness in question could not turn up at the court as he had an indisposed parent.

The school owner Mr. Moshi and the deputy headmaster Longino Nkana have been arraigned over the death of 32 pupils, two teachers and a driver when the mini bus transporting them overturned near Karatu on May 6th last year.

The ill-fated vehicle, with registration number T 871 BYS, which was carrying the young learners for an academic trip, veered off the road and plunged into a ravine killing all but three of its occupants.

The accused have denied the allegations when they appeared in court in May this year and are out on bail with two sureties each. One of the allegations is that the vehicle was overloaded and that it had no insurance cover.