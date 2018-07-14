Saturday, July 14, 2018

Lucky Vincent case for hearing tomorrow

 

In Summary

  • The witness (name withheld) could not turn up on  July 3rd during the hearing of the case which has raged for the last couple of months over alleged role of the school management over the tragedy.
Advertisement
By Mosses Mashalla @ TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The sixth witness for the state will on Monday start to testify in a case facing the owner of Lucky Vincent School, Innocent Moshi over last year's road accident, which claimed the lives of 35 pupils and officials.

The witness (name withheld) could not turn up on  July 3rd during the hearing of the case which has raged for the last couple of months over alleged role of the school management over the tragedy.

Already five witnesses on the part of the state have testified. They include a senior official of the Surface and Marine Transport Authority (Sumatra) Allen Mwanri and the former Arusha manager of the Zanzibar Insurance Company, Mohammed Matumla.

Others are the former traffic police commandant for Arusha region Nuru Suleiman, a labour officer with the regional office Wilfred Mdumi and corporal Hamad of the traffic police in Karatu.

The state attorney Kalill Nuda told the Resident Magistrate Niku Mwakatobe that the witness in question could not turn up at the court as he had an indisposed parent.

The school owner Mr. Moshi and the deputy headmaster Longino Nkana have been arraigned over the death of 32 pupils, two teachers and a driver when the mini bus transporting them overturned near Karatu on May 6th last year.

The ill-fated vehicle, with registration number T 871 BYS, which was carrying the young learners for an academic trip, veered off the road and plunged into a ravine killing all but three of its occupants.

The accused have denied the allegations when they appeared in court in May this year and are out on bail with two sureties each. One of the allegations is that the vehicle was overloaded and that it had no insurance cover.

ends

advertisement

In The Headlines

Form six best performers reveal secrets of their successes

Asteria Chilambo, 20, and Clara Mbalase, 20, who were both Canossa High School students on

President Magufuli to swear-in two new leaders

President John Magufuli will swear in Ambassador Joseph Sokoine as the new deputy permanent

  • News
    Sh2.6bn earmarked for completion of Simiyu Referral Hospital  
  • News
    President Magufuli revokes appointment of NSSF Director General, appoints new boss  
  • News
    Tanzania inspects sugar on the shelves, health minister says  