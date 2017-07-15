Lukuvi on night shift to end land problems

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mountain of land problems raised by 189 residents forced Land, Housing and Human settlement Development minister, William Lukuvi, to spend his day in office until well past midnight.

Statement from the ministry said this happened last Friday when Minister Lukuvi started to deal with the problems at around 8am and he did not leave his office until 3am the next day.

Some of those who presented their problem were forced to spend the night outside the ministry building waiting for the minister.

The group of people with land problem was from Bagamoyo, Kibaha, Mkuranga, Kibiti and Dar es Salaam. Mr Lukuvi had dedicated the day for meeting people with land problems.