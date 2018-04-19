MCL dominates list of EJAT nominees again

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Journalists from Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) have once again dominated the list of nominees to the Excellence in Journalism Awards Tanzania (EJAT) that was released by the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) yesterday.

MCL – which publishes The Citizen, Mwananchi and Mwanaspoti – is fronting 12 contestants, four more than the number fronted by the second rival newspaper publishing company in the country.

The list has Devotha John, Bernard James, Nuzulack Dausen, Saumu Mwalimu, Hellen Nachilongo (The Citizen), Harriet Makweta, Musa Siwayombe, Elias Msuya, Tumaini Msowoya, Ericky Boniface, Omar Fungo (Mwananchi) and Imani Makongoro (Mwanaspoti).

Presenting the nominees’ names, the chairman of the organising committee for EJAT, Mr Kajubi Mukajanga, mentioned a total of 49 nominees after presentation of a total 545 journalists’ works in 16 categories.

Mr Mukajanga said of the 49 nominees, 30 are from newspapers, ten from radio and nine from television.

“The number of nominees this year is small compared to the 69 who were selected last year due to the few works submitted this year,” he said, adding that the number of female contenders improved by 30 per cent this year.

“There is a total of 24 female nominees, equivalent to 49 per cent of the total that constituted 30 per cent in the year 2016,” he said.

The chairman also promised the inclusion of Online Television in the coming year due to their current vital participation in the media industry.