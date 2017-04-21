Friday, April 21, 2017

MCL journalists dominate award nominee list

EJAT organising committee chairman Kajubi

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) journalists dominate the list of nominees for the Excellence in Journalism Award (Ejat). Thirteen of the 66 selected nominees to be crowned on April 29 during an event to be held at Blue Pearl hotel in the city are with MCL.

Four of the journalists are from Mwananchi newspaper. They are Florence Majani, Dionise Nyato, Musa Suvayombe and Jackline Masinde. The Citizen newspaper produced nine nominees – Kelvin Mtandiko, Majuto Omari, Hellen Nachilongo, Janeth Mesomapya, Alawi Masare, Nuzulack Dausen, Sauli Giliard, Peter Nyanje and Deogratious Kamagi.

Ejat chairperson Kajubi Mukajanga said a total of 810 articles were submitted for the eighth edition of the award competition.

“Out of the 66 nominees, 36 come from the print media, 16 radio and 14 from television; the general observation of the judges is that entries from print were of slightly better quality than those from electronic media,” said Mr Mukajanga.

