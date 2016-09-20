MCT, organisations meet to discuss Media Services Bill

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) and ten media and human rights organisations meet today to discuss the Media Services Bill, which was last Friday tabled for the first reading.

MCT Executive Secretary Kajubi Mukajanga told The Citizen yesterday that the organisations, which form the Coalition of the Right to Information (Cori), would go through the Bill section by section, and come up with a unanimous standpoint.

He said the Bill was “shocking” and contained proposals that were more draconian than the infamous Newspapers Act, which would automatically be superseded if the Bill is passed by Parliament and signed into law by the Head of State.

“The Bill proposes the licensing of journalists, but experience shows that licensing has never translated into professional conduct, but is rather a tool for controlling the media,” Mr Mukajanga said, adding that more details would be given after today’s Cori meeting.

Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) Secretary Neville Meena said TEF too would hold a series of meetings to discuss the Bill. The first meeting would involve editors and would be followed by forums that would bring together other stakeholders.

“In short, this is a malicious bill, which gives one an insight into what is going on in the minds of those who drafted and tabled it and what their intention is. If the government won’t listen to stakeholders and go ahead and ram it through Parliament, that will spell doom for the media as we know it today,” he said.