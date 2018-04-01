Sunday, April 1, 2018

MOI: Isles MPs are doing fine

Chwaka Member of the House of Representatives

Chwaka Member of the House of Representatives Bhagwanji Maganlal Meisuria is attended to at the Morogoro Airport moments before he was flown to Muhimbili Naional Hospital in Dar es Salaam on Friday. He was invoolved in an accident with six other representatives at Bwawani on theMorogoro – Dar es Salaam Highway, while on their way from Dodoma to Dar es Salaam. PHOTO | FILE 

In Summary

This was revealed by the institute’s Public Relations officer, Mr Patrick Mvungi, when contacted by The Citizen via telephone on Saturday.

Advertisement
By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) on Saturday confirmed that the members of the House of Representatives from Zanzibar who are admitted to the hospital are doing well.

This was revealed by the institute’s Public Relations officer, Mr Patrick Mvungi, when contacted by The Citizen via telephone on Saturday.

“They are still being treated following the severe injuries they sustained on their heads, chests and arms. However, their conditions are improving,” he said.

The MPs were admitted at the institute for treatment following injuries they sustained in a car accident on Thursday around 8PM at Bwawani along the Morogoro-Dar es Salaam Highway in Morogoro Region while on their way from Dodoma to Dar es Salaam.

They were rushed to Morogoro Regional Hospital for medical attention.

On Friday, they were transferred to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) for further specialized treatment.

According to MNH Communications and Public Relations officer John Stephen, the hospital received the victims at around 1 pm, adding that their conditions were improving.

Those involved in the accident included Makunduchi Representative Haji Amir Kimbe (49), 54-year-old Hamis Ally (Mkwajuni); Bagwanji May (Twaka); 46-year-old Makame Mashaka (Kijini); Juma Athman Hija (Tumbatu) and Masudi Ally Hamis (Makunduchi).

advertisement

In The Headlines

9 minutes ago

This is President Magufuli’s key Easter message to Tanzanians

President John Pombe Magufuli has called on Tanzanians to use the death and resurrection of Jesus

Malasusa: Do not be hateful and revengeful

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) Bishop for the Eastern and Coastal Diocese, Dr

  • News
    Bishop Nzigilwa: Do not take revenge when offended  
  • News
    Tanzania Lutherans stand by new Katiba call in Easter message  
  • News
    This is what Bishop Kilaini wants Roman Catholics to do  
  • News
    Anglican Bishop bemoans silencing of religious leaders  