MOI: Isles MPs are doing fine

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) on Saturday confirmed that the members of the House of Representatives from Zanzibar who are admitted to the hospital are doing well.

This was revealed by the institute’s Public Relations officer, Mr Patrick Mvungi, when contacted by The Citizen via telephone on Saturday.

“They are still being treated following the severe injuries they sustained on their heads, chests and arms. However, their conditions are improving,” he said.

The MPs were admitted at the institute for treatment following injuries they sustained in a car accident on Thursday around 8PM at Bwawani along the Morogoro-Dar es Salaam Highway in Morogoro Region while on their way from Dodoma to Dar es Salaam.

They were rushed to Morogoro Regional Hospital for medical attention.

On Friday, they were transferred to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) for further specialized treatment.

According to MNH Communications and Public Relations officer John Stephen, the hospital received the victims at around 1 pm, adding that their conditions were improving.