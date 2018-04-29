MP Ruge donates building materials for a classroom

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Serengeti. The Mara region member of Parliament (Chadema, Special Seats), Ms Catherine Ruge, has donated building materials worth more than Sh10 million to the Kemalambo primary school in the region.

The materials include iron roofing sheets, cement, iron bars, timber and nails, to be used to construct one classroom at the school which has a serious shortage of classrooms.

Speaking at the brief ceremony to hand/take over the materials that was held at Ring'wani village in the district on Saturday, Ms Ruge said she managed to buy the materials on account of the financial support she solicited from the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

This was after she had toured the school early in February this year – and found that the school was in bad shape. Pupils were studying under the shade of trees for lack of walled. Roofed classrooms!

And, when it rained, classes could not be held.

In the event, Ms. Ruge said, joint efforts were needed from all stakeholders to address the challenges that were hindering the provision of formal education in the region, instead of waiting for the government to step in the breach and do what could be done by the locals.

Speaking at the event to hand/take over the construction materials, the NSSF Mara regional manager, Mr. Rashid Kwangaya, said that the Fund has been supporting different socio-economic development activities in the community as part of its social corporate responsibility (SCR).

He urged the school committee to collaborate with the village government to make sure that the materials are used as they are intended so that pupils can then have a better place for their studies.

The Kemalambo primary school head-teacher, Mr. Patrick Mgaya, said the school has a shortage of 8 classrooms – and that, even the few classrooms that are currently in use are not in good shape! Hence the need for more support all round from stakeholders and well-wishers so that the school would have an environment which is conducive to learning.