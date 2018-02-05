MP demands progress report on agreement with Barric

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. Special Seats MP for Chadema, Maryam Msabaha has asked the government to issue a report on the progress made so far on the deal that was struck in October last year with Barrick Gold Corporation following a mineral concentrates dispute.

Ms Msabaha said this in parliament on Monday February 5 when contributing on the report tabled by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and Minerals.

The report, presented by the committee chairman Deogratius Ngalawa, detailed the achievements made and challenges that Tanzania has faced in the energy and minerals sector in the year 2017/18.

Ms Msabaha told the Parliament that it would be fair for the government to notify the public on the progress that had been made so far, which is about four months since it announced, during a highly publicized event, that it had now agreed reached a deal with Barric Gold.

“If the wananchi were told the mineral companies were reaping much and leaving the government at loss, it would be fair if the government came out and informed the public on what has so far been achieved,’’ she said.

Last year, Barrick said the Tanzanian government would participate in decisions related to operations, investment, planning, procurement, and marketing after reaching the agreement.

The Toronto-based company said it would pay the government $300 million as part of the deal and that it would give the government a 16 per cent stake in its mines.