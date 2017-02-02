MP demands refund of House’s quake donation

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tarime Rural MP (Chadema) John Heche has requested the August House leadership to reclaim the relief funds donated by MPs for Kagera earthquake survivors.

After the Question and Answer session on Tuesday, Mr Heche raised from his seat and requested for Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson’s guidance to postpone the sheduled business of the parliament for the House to debate the state of earthquake survivors, which he said was bad. A total of Sh85 million was donated by MPs in the last parliament for relief assistance.

“Last October I sought the chair’s guidance on this matter and it was well debated and at the end all MPs donated in cash for the victims who had been rendered homeless and without food,” he said adding: “But our donations are now used to fund rehabilitation of government infrastructure, that was not the motive of our donation. Yesterday (Monday) I received a number of phone calls from the victims who are still out in the cold that the ongoing rains are pouring at them and there’s a threat of outbreak of diseases. This is an emergency.”

Responding to his request, Dr Tulia advised Mr Heche to table his motion in another way, for it was not qualified to be given the weight that he was pushing for, “Go and formulate it and table the same on another day, yes for the victims to be out in the cold is an important matter and I’m sure it can be discussed here, but we can’t postpone the House business now.”

Meanwhile, Ukonga MP (Chadema) Mwita Mwikabe yesterday asked for the chairs guidance and wanted the House to be officially informed if the country is under military rule.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) I saw on TV the permanent secretary (PS) for the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism Major General Gaudence Milanzi and Kakonko District Commissioner Colonel Hosea Ndaga on different occasions donned full military fatigue and were on their administrative chores,” he said adding “My concern is those uniforms are intimidating so how are civilians going to interact with them, but also we know that most of the PSs and DCs are CCM cadres. Are these also cadres, or the country is under military rule.”