Thursday, April 5, 2018

MP proposes 'castration' as penalty for children molester

 

In Summary

  • Earlier, the MP asked a question in parliament, seeking to know the current government's plan to end violence and abuse against children in Tanzania.
Advertisement
By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma. In a scenario that raised controversy, special seats Member of Parliament, Rukia Ahmed has proposed that men who are convicted of defiling children, should be castrated.

Earlier, the MP asked a question in parliament, seeking to know the current government's plan to end violence and abuse against children in Tanzania.

The deputy minister of health, community development, gender, elderly and children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile said that all abuses and violence against children are dealt with through the government's longterm plans, laws and national work plan for ending  child abuse and women of 2017/ 2018-2022.

In a supplementary question, the MP proposed, "I do believe it's high time the government reviews the current law so that the men who defile children are castrated."

However, Dr Ndugulile emphasised on the government's current approach in handling child abuse and protecting children from violence.


advertisement

In The Headlines

President Magufuli mourns the death of 12 passengers of Tabora road accident

 President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to the families of a dozen victims killed in

TPDF issues stern warning to peddlers of military ‘jobs’

 The Tanzania People’s Defence Forces  (TPDF) has sent a strong warning to conmen who lie to

  • News
    Design changes delay Mombasa-Tanga highway  
  • News
    Raise education quality to industrialise TZ, govt told  
  • News
    Implementation of Kigoma port project hasn't started; govt  