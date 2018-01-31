MP provides fertilizers to entrepreneurs on soft loans

By Joyce Joliga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Songea. Ruvuma special seat Member of the Parliament (MP) Jacqueline Msongozi has provided 151.05 tonnes of fertilizers worth Sh129,124,500 to 75 entrepreneurial groups with a total of 1,030 members.

The loans have neither collateral nor interests as each beneficiary will repay little by little for a period of six months.

Speaking while handing over the fertilizers, Ms Msongozi called upon women and young men ladies to ensure they effectively used the opportunity by looking after their farms so that they increase productivity and guarantee better incomes.

To move with the pace of the fifth phase government under President John Pombe Magufuli, she said members of the public were supposed to produce surplus food products for home consumption and for sale.

She also urged the loan beneficiaries to ensure they repay on time in order to qualify for substantial loans in the next farming season. This will include benefiting from other projects coordinated by her office.