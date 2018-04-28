Saturday, April 28, 2018

MP’s brother dies in police custody

By Bakari Kiango @TheCItizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam /Tarime. Tarime Rural Member of Parliament (MP) John Heche’s brother, Mr Suguta Chacha, 27, has died at the hands of police. Speaking to The Citizen’s sister paper Mwananchi yesterday, Mr Heche confirmed the incident, saying he was shocked after learning that his younger brother was no more.

“It is shocking to learn that a suspect has died in a police custody. It seems that we are no longer safe under our security officers,” he said. “I can’t go into the details now. I need enough time to think about it because his death has really hurt me.”

Narrating the incident, Mr Wegesa Suguta, who is the deceased’s uncle, said the incident occurred at 11pm in Sirari area at the Tanzania-Kenya border. According to him, the departed was arrested at Casablanca Bar by police who were patrolling the area.

“The police entered into the bar and ordered the manager to close it because was already past time,” he said.

He said Mr Chacha and the bar manager were arrested and then taken to a police station, which is about 400 metres away. Mr Suguta said relatives who arrived at the station in the morning for bail procedures were informed that Mr Chacha was dead and that his body was already at the mortuary.

He said the incident attracted hordes of people in Sirari, who gathered at Tarime-Rorya Special Zone Police Station, demanding explanation of the death of Mr Chacha.

The Tarime-Rorya Special Zone Police Commander, Mr Henry Mwaibambe said police held a meeting with members of the family, adding that the police officer linked with the death was already arrested.

“We are going to conduct a postmortem to establish the real cause of his death. We will issue a statement after the postmortem,” said Mr Mwaibambe.

