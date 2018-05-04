Friday, May 4, 2018

MPs: Police undermining democracy, human rights

 

In Summary

Debating the Sh945.5billion budget estimates for the ministry of Home Affairs, on May 4, the parliamentarians asked the police to observe the rule of law.

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Opposition lawmakers have criticized the police force, claiming that they have been undermining democracy and denying people their constitutional rights in favour of the ruling class.

Chadema’s Tunduma MP Pascal Haonga raised concerns over suspects who have been reportedly been killed by police officers.

“There are mysterious killings by some police officers. Besides, members of the opposition parties are being mistreated by the police,” he complained.

Adding her voice to the growing concern, special Seats MP Upendo Peneza asked the police to stop harassing the special seats MPs from holding rallies because they do so in accordance with the law.

She said the police should provide security for all people and refrain from protecting some political parties.

The Tandahimba MP, Mr Katani Katani blamed the traffic unit, saying they were causing many accidents in his constituency.

