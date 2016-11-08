MPs: Sitta was a role model and beacon of courage

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Members of Parliament (MPs) yesterday mourned the death of veteran politician and former Speaker of the National Assembly, Samuel Sitta, saying he was a courageous leader and role model to the majority of young politicians.

Mzee Sitta, who passed away yesterday in Germany where he was hospitalised, was first elected MP for Urambo constituency in 1975 and went on to serve in different political and leadership positions until he stepped down from politics last year. Among other issues, he is mostly going to be remembered for his five years of steering the ninth parliament from 2005 to 2010.

The Minister for Legal and Constitutional Affairs and Kyela MP, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, told The Citizen that Mzee Sitta’s passing was a big blow to him and his family. “The late Mzee Sitta wasn’t only my senior in work and professional front, he was also my brother and comrade who shaped my thinking and we shared similar ideologies.”

He also said that his death was also a big blow to the National Assembly for during his five year tenure as a speaker for rebuilding the august House image and powers to supervise the government.

“He laid the very strong foundation for the House to enjoy all the powers that it has today over supervising the executive. He was courageous, and was driven by his philosophy of speed and standards,” he said adding, “his passing is also a major blow to all Tanzanians of all walks of life who hate and fight against corruption, his standpoint on corruption is well known, and he fought against it until the end.”

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development and Isimani MP William Lukuvi remembered the late politician as patriot and courageous to stand on his beliefs no matter the weight of opposition. “He has left a mark in each and every position that he served during his lifetime, and the utmost example is his stellar record of steering the ninth parliament.”

Msalala MP Ezekiel Maige (CCM) also said he will always remember Mzee Sitta for his courage which at times had placed him in bad blood with conservatives within CCM. “As a Speaker he was making extremely hard decisions, promoting and guarding opposition voices which were a minority in the House. His decisions shook the government to the core, and that led him into political war with some conservative leaders from his very own party…but to me, and so many others he will remain a role model and a true champion of democracy.”

Kawe MP Halima Mdee (Chadema) said it is an open secret that the parliament is no longer enjoying same powers and privileges as it was during Mzee Sitta’s era. “There’s no other Speaker who came after him who has managed to command the House respect as he did. Now under Speaker Job Ndugai we no longer enjoy the same powers,” she said adding, “during his (Sitta) time in office, the mega corruption scandals, EPA and Richmond rocked the House and a number ministers were sacked.”