MPs call for more awareness on EAC

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Members of Parliament have urged the government to increase awareness among the public on key issues pertaining to the East African integration.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion organised by civil society organisations last Thursday, the law makers noted that there is a high level of ignorance concerning the various socioeconomic components, especially on what the country is likely to benefit from the regional integration.

The MPs noted that although leaders are insisting on integration, the process has so far received little attention from the population as many people are not aware of the advantages.

Poor feedback from the lawmakers who represent the country in the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) has also been cited to have contributed to the ignorance among most local legislators and the public at a large.

“The government must consider the integration issue as a vital national agenda and start educating the masses from grass root level about its pros and cons,” said Ms Suzan Kiwanga (Mlimba - Chadema)

She added: “Even when matters pertaining to integration are raised during the Bunge sittings most of us remain silent as we do not understand what is going on.”

Ms Suzan Lyimo (Special Seats - Chadema) called on the introduction of a special syllabus in primary and secondary schools for raising awareness on the EAC issues, together with public education via electronic media.