MPs caution govt on Rufiji project contractor

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. Members of the Parliamentary Committee of Energy and Minerals have cautioned the government to be careful when picking a contractor who will implement the 2,100-MW Rufiji Hydropower Project (RHPP).

The remark was made during a workshop organised this weekend to enhance Members of Parliament’s (MPs) understanding of the implementation of the Rufiji Hydropower Project and the 1,445-kilometre Ugandan -Tanzania crude oil pipeline.

The legislators said it was imperative for the government to come up with foolproof plan for protection and improvement of all catchment areas where the multi-billion project will be sourcing its water.

The government must ensure that Tanzanians benefit fully from various economic and job opportunities that will come along with the projects, they urged.

"Experience shows that most of such projects have been implemented poorly by contractors. We urge the government to be careful and avoid a repeat of previous mistakes," Mafia MP (CCM), Mr Mbaraka Dau said.

For her part, Mlimba MP-Chadema, Ms Suzan Kiwanga called on the government to raise awareness over implementation of the project among communities where it will be undertaken.

"Majority of the people who live in areas where the pipeline traverses have poor understanding of benefits of the project. It’s high time we educated them so that they benefit from it," she noted.

Prof Norman Sigalla, MP for Makete-CCM, pointed out that there should be improvement of the catchments areas to ensure sustainability of the project.

"On the Rufiji Project, relevant communities must be educated on environmental conservation. This will help in protecting water sources,’’ he said.

Speaking during the workshop, the minister for State in the Prime Ministers' Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Youth and Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama said the project would take off smoothly.

This was echoed by the Energy minister Dr Meldard Kalemani who assured the MPs that the government will act on the raised concerns.

He said that the RHPP is expected to employ at least 200 Tanzanians whereby the Uganda-Tanzania crude oil pipeline project will see more than 10,000 Tanzanians getting employed.

According to him, the Rufiji project is expected to commence in March, this year and will be implemented within three years.

In his presentation during the event, an engineer, Mr Justus Mtolera from the ministry of Energy said Tanzania will be earning Sh14,060,520,000 per day after completing the Rufiji project.

"This means, from this project, the country will annually stand a chance of realizing at least Sh1,704,381,000,000 (equivalent to 6 per cent of the national budget)