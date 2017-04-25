MPs criticise cuts in budget for VP’s office

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Two Parliamentary Standing Committees and the Opposition Camp yesterday raised concern over proposed budget cuts at the Vice President’s Office for the next fiscal year, 2017/18.

The committees and the opposition camp also decried government failure to release on time funds for development for the same office in the current fiscal year, 2016/17 which ends in June.

The Minister in the Vice President’s Office (Union Affairs and Environment) January Makamba yesterday presented a Sh19,916,595,437 budget for the next fiscal year, which is Sh4.1 billion down from the current budget of Sh24,035,883,448.

The budget has two main votes, the Vice President (VP) and her office (Union Affairs and Environment). While the budget of the VP registered an increase from Sh3.6 billion this year to Sh4.9 for the next financial year, that of her office has dropped by Sh5.3 billion or 26 per cent, from Sh20.3 billion of this fiscal year to Sh15 billion for the next fiscal year.

Reacting to the budget proposals, the parliamentary committee on Justice and Constitutional Affairs which oversees Union Affairs, Parliamentary Committee on Industries, Trade and Environment alongside the Official Opposition Camp said the estimates for the next year were far too low compared to the burden of the VP’s Office.

Dr Mary Mwanjelwa (Special Seats-CCM) on behalf of the environment committee told the House that the committee has realised the requested the financial demand of conserving the country’s environment is greater that the requested funds.

“The committee is not satisfied with the budget ceiling for this office because it does not reflect the importance of the office…

“Sh6.7 billion is requested for development budget for the VP’s office in 2017/18 which is 38 per cent down for the amount allocated in this fiscal year which is Sh10.9 billion,” she told the House.

Mr Joseph Mhagama (Madaba-CCM) from the Justice and Constitutional Affairs committee told the House that budget for the VP’s office has been registering significant budget cuts since 2015/16 fiscal year.

“In 2016/17 the budget dropped by Sh17 billion compared to 2015/16, and in 2017/18 the drop is Sh5 billion compared to 2016/17. The situation is largely affecting the office in executing its duties,” he said adding, “the government should allocate sufficient funds and disburse them timely especially in the area of development projects.”

The Opposition camp’s speech on Union Affairs, which was tabled by Mr Ally Saleh (Malindi-CUF) noted that the VP is a national brand and as the most senior aide to the President her office should be accorded with budget that reflects its importance.