MPs demand action on shortage of cooking oil

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. MPs yesterday pressed the government to take immediate measures to end the nationwide shortage of cooking oil.

The shortage has been reported in several parts of the country, including major urban centres such as Dar es Salaam and Arusha. This has led to sharp price increases in recent weeks.

Speaking in Parliament, some lawmakers urged the government to intervene and sort out the shortage which, they argued, was partly caused by the Tanzania Revenue Authority’s decision to block two ships laden with imported consignments of what some stakeholders claim is crude edible oil.

This has reportedly resulted in six local edible oil refineries suspending production of the commodity for lack of unrefined oil.

A random survey carried out by The Citizen in various areas of Dar es Salaam revealed that the shortage of refined cooking oil had already pushed up consumer prices by more than 25 per cent.

Mr Juma Nkamia (Chemba-CCM) said there was an urgent need for the government to immediately chart the way out of the impasse and end the shortage once and for all.

“The problem has been widely covered in newspapers today, a development that could create panic among dealers and consumers alike, especially given that we are approaching the holy month of Ramadhan,” he said.

Commenting on the matter, the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage, told Parliament that a solution to the shortage was already on the drawing board, and the issue would be sorted out as a matter of urgency.

“There’s a total of 90,000 tonnes of crude palm oil that might be released between today and tomorrow to address the countrywide cooking oil shortage,” he said, adding that he would discuss the matter with his Finance and Planning colleague to see how they could best end the shortage.

Mr Hussein Bashe (Nzega Urban-CCM) said the ongoing scarcity of cooking oil had caused steep increases of prices across the country.

He also asked the government to look into the possibility of exempting duty on imported dates that are popular during Ramadhan.

Mr Bashe also proposed that the National Assembly suspend its scheduled timetable and, instead, debate the looming edible oil crisis in earnest, saying Tanzanians were already suffering as a result of higher prices.

“Neighbouring countries have done the same (regarding taxes on imported dates), and I suggest that we should also exempt taxes on the dates we import,” he said.