MPs fault pay promise

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Several lawmakers on Wednesday asked the government to state exactly when it will raise public servants’ salaries.

The appeal in Parliament by the MPs, including CCM legislators Sixtus Mapunda (Mbinga) and Mussa Sima (Singida Urban), followed Tuesday’s May Day speech by President John Magufuli in which he categorically stated that he would not increase salaries this year. Dr Magufuli promised, however, that salaries would be raised before he leaves office.

“President Magufuli has promised to increase salaries after major projects the government is undertaking are completed. The government should give us a clear timeframe instead of making vague statements,” Mr Mapunda said.

For his part, Mr Sima said a pay increase at this stage would be a major relief for Tanzania’s working classes, who “have been waiting in vain for a long time”.

Ms Magdalena Sakaya (CUF-Kaliua) also expressed disappointment at the President’s decision to withhold pay rises this year, saying that May Day was the right time for the government to boost the morale of public servants and increase productivity.

Noting that “things have changed, and the cost of living has shot up steeply”, Ms Sakaya said that without the customary annual pay increases, it would be difficult for ordinary Tanzanians to afford basic needs on the same salaries that were last raised three years ago.

“In my opinion, development projects should be implemented and at the same time workers should be motivated,” she said.

Debating the 2018/19 budget estimates for the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Mr Mwita Waitara (Ukonga-Chadema) also demanded the government’s commitment on the matter.

“If there was no possibility of a salary increase this year, then the government should just have remained silent on the matter,” he said.

Mr Abdallah Chikota (Nanyamba-CCM) commended the government for its position, and urged civil servants to be patient.

“This has been a public outcry for a long time, but, in the greater interests of the nation, let’s continue with the set priorities.

“Expectations (for a pay rise) were high, but there’s no easy way out. The ongoing projects will earn the government more money when completed, and that’s better than increasing salaries now,” Mr Chikota argued.

Mr Goodluck Mlinga (Ulanga-CCM) said it was better to wait until the projects were completed after which civil servants would enjoy bigger salary increases.

Addressing the nation from Samora Stadium in Iring on Tuesday, President Magufuli said the government’s focus was currently on the implementation of major development projects, adding that salaries would be increased after completion of the projects.

He mentioned some of the projects as construction of the standard gauge railway from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, the Stiegler’s Gorge hydroelectricity power station and construction and upgrade of airports in various regions.

“I think it’s better to allocate sufficient funds to facilitate implementation of development projects instead of increasing salaries.” Dr Magufuli added, however, salaries would be raised before he leaves office, and that the increase would be substantial.